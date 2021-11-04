Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,375 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 4,804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Shares of RFG opened at $245.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $175.91 and a twelve month high of $245.30.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

