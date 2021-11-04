Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $223.72 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.70 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

