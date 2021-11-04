Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,786 shares of company stock worth $17,499,680. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $224.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

