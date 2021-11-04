Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 2,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 853.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

