Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 2,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.