Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 2245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 209,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

