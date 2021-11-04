Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

