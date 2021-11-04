Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

