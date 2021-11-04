MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $13.98 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,848 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after buying an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.