MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $16.90 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.