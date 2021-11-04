MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 36,275 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $314.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.