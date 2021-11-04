MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 101.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,541,000 after buying an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 744,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,400,000 after purchasing an additional 120,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

