MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 17,909 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $172.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.02 and a 200 day moving average of $165.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

