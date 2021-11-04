MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,775 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after acquiring an additional 495,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $130.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.