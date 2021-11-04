MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of NEM opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

