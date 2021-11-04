Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MTTWF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Get Metro alerts:

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.