Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:MTTWF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.
About Metro
