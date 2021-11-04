Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 118,237.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $231.75 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $222.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.63.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

