Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 23,982 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 95,928.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,982 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,754,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $582.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $580.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $367.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

