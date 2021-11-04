Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 99,453.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 59.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.33.

NYSE ANTM opened at $424.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.72. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

