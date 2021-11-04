Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $10.23 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 119,650.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.81 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.55.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.