Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 99,159.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,403 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $226.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

