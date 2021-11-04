Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $8.54 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

