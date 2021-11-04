Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 111,215 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 102,976.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

