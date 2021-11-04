Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $13.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,484.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,484.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,417.71. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $143,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $30,291,532. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

