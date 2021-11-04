M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 53,194 Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 3,557.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 159,185 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $578.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

