M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,231,000 after buying an additional 1,119,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after buying an additional 725,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $57.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

