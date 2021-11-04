M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Newmark Group by 50.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 85,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.