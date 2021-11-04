M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 575.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,797. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.