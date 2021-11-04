M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

