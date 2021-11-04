M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

