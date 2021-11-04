Michael Cole Sells 13,250,000 Shares of Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Michael Cole sold 13,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$702,250.00 ($501,607.14).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ironbark Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Ironbark Capital

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

