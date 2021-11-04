Michael L. Hance Sells 3,379 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FWRD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.57. 196,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.