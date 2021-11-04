Michael L. Hance Sells 3,379 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of FWRD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.57. 196,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.19.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
