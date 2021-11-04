MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $8,070,800.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $10.25 on Thursday, reaching $800.00. The stock had a trading volume of 371,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $677.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.50 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

