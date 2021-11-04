Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $92,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

NSA stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

