Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 632,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $113,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.