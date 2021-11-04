Millennium Management LLC Invests $81.86 Million in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,894,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,864,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

