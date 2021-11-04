MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $3.20 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $34.48 million and $136,832.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00005219 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.52 or 0.00320886 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,788,841 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

