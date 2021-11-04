Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mimecast by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.