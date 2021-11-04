MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Up 9.5% on Strong Earnings

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) were up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 10,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 611,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $905.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.97.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
