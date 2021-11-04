MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Up 9.5% on Strong Earnings

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) were up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 10,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 611,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after purchasing an additional 303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $905.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

