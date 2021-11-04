Mina Price Reaches $4.40 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00007160 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $67.35 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00085483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00074751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00101433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,758.36 or 1.00510273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,472.36 or 0.07278661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022495 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 283,536,813 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.