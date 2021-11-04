Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MCON opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £246.47 million and a PE ratio of 20.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.12. Mincon Group has a one year low of GBX 81.08 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.