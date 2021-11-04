Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.60

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 286,011 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Minds and Machines Group alerts:

In related news, insider Guy Elliott bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £180,000 ($235,171.15).

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Minds and Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds and Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.