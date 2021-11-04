Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $23.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

MCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 551,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,651. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

