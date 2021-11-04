MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,019 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $239,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

