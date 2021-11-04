MML Investors Services LLC Has $410,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PVH by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PVH by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $118.62 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

