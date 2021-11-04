MML Investors Services LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

