MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Criteo by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $21,481,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

