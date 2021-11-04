MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $423,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CLVT stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

