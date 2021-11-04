MML Investors Services LLC Sells 13,373 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ING Groep by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Several analysts have commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

