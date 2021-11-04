Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 15,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 62,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

