Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

MONY stock opened at GBX 216.60 ($2.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.